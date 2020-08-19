Police raid home hunting wanted man, suspect still loose

UDPATE 10:20 p.m.

A heavily-armed police raid in Vernon on Wednesday evening came up mostly empty.

The Vernon RCMP said officers were trying to arrest Robert Gordon Heltman, 30, on a Canada-wide warrant for suspension of his day parole when they converged on a home on Brooks Lane in Vernon.

“Given the high risk situation involving a federal offender and the possibility of a firearm, the police officers contained the area and activated the South East District Emergency Response Team to assist with clearing the residence,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

Some homes in the immediate surrounding area were evacuated in an abundance of caution.

“The Southeast District Emergency Response Team are highly trained police officers able to deal with these types of situations,” added Cpl Finn, adding the “safety of everyone involved is of the utmost concern for police.”

After several attempts to make contact with anyone inside the home, heavily-armed officers made entry and cleared the building. While the suspect was nowhere to be found, a loaded handgun was seized.

Police continue to search for Robert Gordon Heltman, who has ties to the Okanagan.

If you have any information regarding Robert Heltman, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.

An officer at the scene tells Castanet the situation has been resolved. Police have declined to comment further, but say there is no longer any threat to the public.

ORIGINAL 7:40 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence around Brooks Lane in the Okanagan Landing area in Vernon Wednesday evening.



Castanet's Jon Manchester is at the scene and reports at least ten police units in the area and have been on the scene since approximately 6 p.m.



Witnesses at the scene say it an armed standoff. A robot was sent in and a flashbang went off around 7 p.m. and another at 7:43 p.m.



Another witness told Manchester officers "in fatigues are down on the beach with guns drawn."



Police are concentrating on a small older home behind a large mansion, but the rest of the street is quiet.

Emergency response team is at the scene.



Brooks Lane is currently closed off to the public but Okanagan Landing Road remains open.



According to multiple neighbours, RCMP are saying there is a Canada-wide warrant for subject’s arrest and officers were heard on a loudspeaker multiple times saying they have a warrant and to come out of the house.



Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP and will update the story once more information becomes available.