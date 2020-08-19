159194
Small grass fire near Vernon Golf and Country Club doused quickly

Small grass fire doused

Leah Martel

A grass fire was quickly doused over the Vernon Golf and Country Club Wednesday evening. 

The video shows a small burning grass fire with billowing smoke around the hills. 

Fire crews arrived on-scene just before 7 p.m. and battled the blaze. 

The fire was under control quickly, at this time fire crews are still to spraying the area with water to ensure there aren't any hot spots. 

No word on how the fire ignited. 

