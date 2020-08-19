159194
Vernon  

Young child taken to police after being found wandering alone on rural road near Falkland

Tot found alone on road

North Okanagan RCMP confirm a young child was found alone by a member of the public, wandering along Chase Falkland Road on Wednesday.

Cpl Tania Finn says that about 12:30 p.m., police were contacted about the unattended child.  

"Two frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended to the area to conduct a canvas of the neighbourhood and located the parent of the child," says Finn.

"The officers requested BC Ambulance Service attend to conduct a medical assessment of both the child and parent."

The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been advised and is working with the family.  

Social media reports from locals in the Falkland BC Facebook group say the child may have been as young as two years old and was wandering naked and alone.

The child was spotted in the Joyce Lake area, just north of the community, near Pillar Lake.

"My mother in law passed (by) when people were with the girl (completely naked and sunburned). They were looking for the parents, but ended up dropping her off at the police station because they couldn’t find anyone," said a member of the group.

