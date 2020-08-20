BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery supports research that has helped three-year-old Armstrong boy battle leukemia

Photo: Contributed

It has been a difficult but inspiring year for the Stanley family of Armstrong.

Parents Jennell and Jordan have spent much of the year at BC Children's Hospital after their son, Finnley, was diagnosed with leukemia at just 2 1/2 years old.

Finnley is three now and in remission, back home in Armstrong with mom and dad, and six-year-old sister Mayelle.

Jennell says it has been a roller coaster ride that began with little Finnley having a fever for 10 straight days.

After checks with the family doctor, at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, and a trip to the emergency ward in Salmon Arm, blood tests finally confirmed last July that Finnley had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"It was quite the shock," says his mother. "But with the same breath, the doctor told us this is treatable ... and that a team of doctors was standing by at Children's Hospital and we would be airlifted there in 15 minutes."

The whirlwind actually came as "a bit of a relief," she says.

"We jumped into action mode, and it was a relief to know the doctors were waiting for us."

Jennell says Finnley has been resilient – "He really doesn't know any different, but we let him lead the way, and we are often surprised by his reactions.

She said it's fortunate that Finnley was diagnosed with ALL as opposed to AMN or adrenomyeloneuropathy, which is much harder to treat.

When Finnley first went into the hospital, his platelets were measured at a 7, when normally they should be "upwards of 120."

"If he had fallen, got cut or badly bruised, it could have been very serious."

Finnley was given blood and hemoglobin until he was well enough for surgery to insert a port in his chest that connects directly to his heart.

Now, he is in a maintenance phase that just requires monthly bloodwork, daily oral chemo medication, and in-hospital chemotherapy every three months.

During the family's time at Children's Hospital, they stayed at Ronald McDonald House, and if all goes well Finnley could be declared cancer free by the time he's ready for kindergarten.

Jannell said they are all "beyond grateful" for the treatment and support they received.

"Everybody just went above and beyond, educating us, helping us, taking away the outside noise ... it's an incredibly well-oiled machine."

The BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Dream Lottery supports the incredible network of care behind young Finnley's treatment.

