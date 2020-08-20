159851
Vernon  

Vernon seeks a piece of online gaming to replace casino revenue

City seeks gaming cash

The City of Vernon is looking at a creative way to replace close to $2 million in lost gaming revenue due to COVID-19.

All gambling facilities across the province were ordered shut down March 16 as part of the province's response to the pandemic.

A date for reopening has not yet been set, although provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did state at one point casinos may be among the last things to reopen.

In 2018, host communities in the Southern Interior saw about $11 million come into their coffers through casinos and other gaming houses in Kelowna ($4.18M), Vernon ($1.97M), Penticton ($2.05M) and Kamloops ($2.8M).

In a resolution being put before next month's Union of BC Municipalities Convention, the City of Vernon is asking that, in lieu of those lost revenues and other revenue sources, that host municipalities receive a portion of online gaming revenues.

The resolution, if passed by the membership, would ask the "UBCM to request the province allocate revenues generated by online gaming to replace lost casino gaming revenues for host local governments experiencing shortfalls due to the closure of gaming facilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The resolution is one of four being put forward by Okanagan municipalities.

The City of Kelowna is requesting UBCM approach the province about investing in a "new supportive housing model, along with an integrated approach to housing supports and regional health services, to address the needs of individuals with the most complex and unique needs."

The resolution contends the current programing model for house units is not equipped to house those with these types of complex challenges.

Two other resolutions, around social needs resourcing put forth by Kelowna and social development specialist funding brought forward by Penticton, are not being endorsed by the UBCM's resolution committee.

The UBCM convention will be held virtually from Sept. 22 to 24.

