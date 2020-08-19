161795
Armstrong moves to Stage 3 water restrictions to meet demand while work done on intake

The City of Armstrong is moving to drastic water conservation measures.

The city announced Stage 3 Water conservation effective immediately, Wednesday.

This follows a switch to well water supply while upgrades are made to the Fortune Creek water intake.

That move had initiated Stage 2 restrictions on Monday, but public water continued unabated.

"Consumption levels are not sustainable to maintain drinking water. An unexpected water main break (Wednesday) coupled with high consumption in the city has pushed water levels to a point that Stage 3 water conservation measures are now required," the city says in a press release.

The mandatory measures requires all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts, and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water to be compliant with restrictions to watering habits.

During Stage 3 restrictions, only in-home water use is permitted. Banned uses include:

  • Watering lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs, including newly seeded or sodded lawns, newly seeded or planted gardens, trees or shrubs
  • Topping up swimming pools, hot tubs or garden ponds
  • Washing vehicles, except at a commercial car wash
  • Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or exterior building surfaces

The planned upgrades to the Fortune Creek intake must be done in conjunction with timing windows set by the Ministry of Environment and Department of Fisheries. The city says it is working with contractors to minimize the amount of time the disruption will impact residents.

"The city requires your compliance to ensure there is adequate drinking water supply," said public works manager Paul Carver.

