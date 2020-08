Photo: RCMP

Lost your keys? The cops may have them.

Vernon RCMP say a frontline officer found the Nissan keys and fob in July, and so far the owner has not come forward.

Police would like to reunite the keys with their proper owner.

If these keys look familiar, contact Const. Kevin Hamilton at 250-545-7171.

Be prepared to attend the Vernon detachment with the Nissan vehicle in order to prove the keys can open your vehicle.