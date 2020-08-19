Tree collapses at protected Vernon heron nesting site, falls on neighbouring business

Photo: Contributed

A tree has come down in Vernon's great blue heron protected area – but it's not yet clear if the tree contained one of the big birds' nests.

The tree snapped off and is leaning against the building that houses North Okanagan Closets.

At least part of the tree broke off and can be seen on the roof of the building.

The herons, a much-loved annual attraction in the north end of Vernon, return every year to nest in the stand of trees behind 24th Street.

Heron expert Rita Bos, who owns land adjacent to the protected heronry, said Wednesday she was unaware of the tree falling and would be checking it out this morning.

She said due to the protected status of the heronry, she or other heron watchers can't simply go in and remove the tree.

"You need to get all the permissions first," she said.

It does not appear that tree damaged the building from photos sent to Castanet.

Bos said this time of year, the heron chicks have already fledged and are typically busy learning how to fish at nearby Swan Lake.

In June of this year, the Vernon Naturalists Club mounted a campaign to protect the herons from a proposed development in the Anderson Subdivision.

In 2019, the property was rezoned to allow a residential project and a restrictive covenant was put in place to protect the adjacent birds.

As recommended by an environmental consultant, among the restrictions the city put in place is a 100-metre noise buffer around the heronry, but Scotland Constructors stated the project is outside of that buffer zone.

The great blue heron is the largest heron in Canada. Adults stand more than one metre tall with their necks outstretched, and they weigh about 2.5 kilograms.