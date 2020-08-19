Motorcycle rider killed in collision in front of Vernon courthouse

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

RCMP confirm a motorcyclist was killed in a collision this morning in front of the Vernon courthouse.

The intersection of 27th Street and 30th Avenue was closed for several hours while police investigated the fatality.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene about 7:30 a.m.

Cpl Tania Finn says a pickup was making a left hand turn from 30th Avenue onto 27th Street when a westbound motorcycle entered the intersection and struck the passenger side of the truck.

Despite being rushed to hospital, the rider, a 22-year-old Vernon man, succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup remained on scene and was co-operative with police investigators.

Finn says numerous people stopped to render assistance to the motorcyclist.

Investigators have spoken with a number of witnesses, but are still interested in speaking with anyone who was travelling eastbound on 30th Avenue at the time of the collision. They should call Const. Steven McCarthy at 250-545-7171

The family of the deceased has been notified and is receiving grief support.

Police have cleared the scene, and the intersection has reopened.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

This morning's collision in front of the Vernon courthouse involved a motorcycle and one-ton dually pickup.

Ambulance crews have left the scene, but a Kawasaki street bike is lying on the pavement at the intersection of 27th Street and 30th Avenue and debris is scattered across the crash site.

Police have the block between 30th and 32nd Avenues closed to traffic.

The truck is stopped about halfway down the block with front end and hood damage.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 a.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious collision at the intersection of 27th Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Traffic is being diverted around the intersection and police are urging drivers to avoid the area for the time being and choose an alternate route.

North Okanagan RCMP indicate they will release additional information as it becomes available.