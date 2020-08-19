Police on scene of serious collision in front of Vernon courthouse

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

This morning's collision in front of the Vernon courthouse involved a motorcycle and one-ton dually pickup.

Ambulance crews have left the scene, but a Kawasaki street bike is lying on the pavement at the intersection of 27th Street and 30th Avenue and debris is scattered across the crash site.

Police have the block between 30th and 32nd Avenues closed to traffic.

The truck is stopped about halfway down the block with front end and hood damage.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 a.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious collision at the intersection of 27th Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Traffic is being diverted around the intersection and police are urging drivers to avoid the area for the time being and choose an alternate route.

North Okanagan RCMP indicate they will release additional information as it becomes available.