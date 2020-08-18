160553
Vernon  

Grass fire Tuesday night along Highway 97 just south of Vernon

Grass fire near college

- | Story: 308309

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the grass fire just south of Vernon near Highway 97 and Clerke Road was successfully extinguished.

Fire crews from both Vernon and Coldstream attended the scene.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for more information on the incident.

ORIGINAL: 9:50 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a grass fire along Highway 97 at the south end of Vernon Tuesday night.

The fire was located across the highway from the Greater Vernon Athletics Park, below the Allan Brooks Nature Centre and not far from the Vernon campus of Okanagan College.

Details are few so far, but it is believed the fire started about 8 p.m.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

Castanet will update as more details become available.

