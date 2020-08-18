Armstrong residents could see further restrictions if they don't start cutting back water use

File photo

Armstrong residents are not conserving water like they've been asked to do.

The City of Armstrong moved to Stage 2 water conservation measures on Monday as it switched to well water service while upgrades are made to the Fortune Creek water intake.

Consumption levels have not shown the intended decrease, says public works manager Paul Carver.

"Current levels of consumption are placing a strain on our drinking water supply. If this trend in water consumption continues, the city will move to Stage 3 water conservation measures," he said in a press release.

Conservation measures are mandatory under city bylaws, requiring all residents of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water to be compliant with restrictions to watering habits.

During Stage 2 Restrictions, no person will:

Use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees or shrubs; or

Wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

However, you may:

Water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by hand, but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days which are:

Even numbered addresses may water on even days of the calendar, and odd addresses may water on odd days

Between the hours of 7 and 11 a.m. and 7 to11 p.m.

Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering by hand during installation and for the following 24 hours.

The planned upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake must be done in conjunction with timing windows set by the Ministry of Environment and Department of Fisheries.

"We are working with our contractors to try and minimize the amount of time this disruption will impact residents. The city asks for your compliance to ensure there is adequate drinking water supply," says Carver.