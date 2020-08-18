159194
Adding a downtown park to Vernon cultural centre discussed at city council

An idea has been floated to use the second half of a downtown Vernon property slated for a new cultural centre as a park.

Coun. Brian Quiring proposed the idea of developing a park on the city-owned parking lot at 2910 32nd Ave. during Monday's city council meeting.

“This is a vision that could not only create a new park but anchor the adjacent cultural centre as a destination for residents and visitors. It definitely needs to be investigated further in terms of cost and logistics,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a press release.

The chamber praised the city and "welcomes the leadership by Vernon’s elected officials for a new cultural centre in the downtown core," said Kempton.

Council directed administration on Monday to negotiate with the Regional District of North Okanagan for the sale and purchase of up to one half of the parking lot. 

“We appreciate the unity among the seven members of Vernon council as it shows clear support for the cultural centre and the significant impact the facility will have on the community, particularly with tourism and revitalizing downtown,” said Kempton.

“There is an extremely tight timeline to have a land transaction between the city and RDNO completed and for the regional district to submit a grant application to senior government in October, but we are confident the elected officials and staff at the city and RDNO are committed to co-operatively making this great project move ahead.

"Success also depends on partnerships with the District of Coldstream and local cultural organizations.”

