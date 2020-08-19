Caravan Farm Theatre announces outdoor cinema experience

Photo: Kevin Trowbridge

The show will go on at Caravan Farm Theatre.

Caravan, which had to hold off its full-scale outdoor musical theatre production this summer, will soon welcome guests to its idyllic Armstrong property for another kind of performance – one with a projector and a screen.

“Building a cinema on the farm has been a dream of ours for a long time, and we’ve decided since we can only have gatherings of 50 people right now, this is a good time to adapt and seize the opportunity,” says Estelle Shook, Caravan’s artistic director.

The Canadian Cinema Experience will run Aug. 25 to Sept. 5 at the farm, presenting five films in an outdoor setting unlike any other – a magnificent timber barn with a 10x20 foot silver screen.

Guests can watch the film in artfully and socially distanced zones under the barn, or on the grass beyond, under the stars.

Each show will also be preceded by a surprise short film. Attendees are also encouraged to make a night of it by coming up to two hours ahead of show time. Creatively shaped spaces on the lawns are perfect for picnicking, and guests are welcome to bring their own food or enjoy treats from the concession and bar during the film.

Also new is a beautifully mowed walking path that meanders, surprises and fills the spirit with nature – and even some music.

“We really do miss our audience,” says Shook. “We miss the sight of folks pulling into the parking lot, unfolding their blankets and the sense of enjoyment people gain when they’re on the farm. The buzz of the contemporary world and all the troubles melt away because it’s so calm and beautiful here, so we’re looking forward to providing our community with a lovely, enjoyable escape.”

Screenings include:

My American Cousin, Aug. 29 & Sept. 2, a coming of age drama about a 12-year-old girl growing up on a ranch near rural Penticton in the late 1950s and based on the memories of writer-director Sandy Wilson, who may make an appearance at Caravan.

Revisor, Aug. 25 & Sept. 5, a lavishly theatrical and satirical dance work inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s 1836 play The Inspector General created by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young, whose father, George Young, is a Vernonite.

Red Snow, Aug. 26 & Sept. 4, a dramatic feature debut by acclaimed Métis writer-director Marie Clements, who expertly employs purely cinematic means to transform a familiar story of a soldier held hostage in Afghanistan into an inspiring vision of identity as its own salvation.

Black Cop, Aug. 28 & Sept. 3, in which a black police officer seeks revenge after being egregiously profiled and assaulted by his colleagues, in this searing political satire by actor-director Cory Bowles (Trailer Park Boys).

The Anniversary, Aug. 27 & Sept. 1, about a 20th wedding anniversary in which the husband sets out for a run and keeps on running, the wife carries on with the dinner party festivities, and the teenage son spikes the food with hallucinogens, by writer-director Valerie Buhagiar.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies start at 8. Four ticket prices, ranging from $5 to $35, are available, and can be purchased online at https://tickets.caravanfarmtheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0.