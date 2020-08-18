Struggling seniors centre hosts online auction to raise money

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's Schubert Centre is holding an online auction to raise funds for plexiglass and other pandemic safety items.

The downtown Vernon seniors centre has struggled financially the last year or so – and even went without heat last winter because it couldn't afford to replace its furnace.

The auction, hosted through the centre's Facebook page, features numerous items, from FreshCo and M&M Meats gift cards, to crafting, jewelry, and several art pieces by noted Vernon watercolour artist Patrica Lawton.

Proceeds from the event "will help protect members, visitors and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Generous people and businesses have donated various, unique items for this auction," says Schubert manager Shirley Higgins.

The public can bid on any item in the comment section under each photo.

Bids close at noon Aug. 20, and the successful bidders will be notified in the comments under each item.

Payment will be accepted by e-transfer to [email protected] or cash.

Pick-up arrangements will be made via Higgins.