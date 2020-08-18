Ground broken for new Land Trust affordable rentals in Vernon

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber

Construction is underway on 12 new rental townhomes for seniors, people with disabilities and families with low to moderate incomes on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

Representatives from the Vernon and District Community Land Trust and City of Vernon took part in a ceremonial ground breaking at the site Tuesday morning.

The 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd. project will be comprised of three four-plexes with a mix of unit types.

"We envision that tenants will interact with each other in the shared garden space and outdoor amenity, and that a sense of community will be created within the complex," says trust executive director Cindy Masters.

The project is one of several that will provide more than 140 new affordable homes for people in the Interior.

Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 to approximately $1,148.

The trust also operates the Under One Roof and Creekside Village in the North Okanagan.