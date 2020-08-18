160553
156110
Vernon  

Ground broken for new Land Trust affordable rentals in Vernon

'A sense of community'

- | Story: 308275

Construction is underway on 12 new rental townhomes for seniors, people with disabilities and families with low to moderate incomes on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

Representatives from the Vernon and District Community Land Trust and City of Vernon took part in a ceremonial ground breaking at the site Tuesday morning.

The 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd. project will be comprised of three four-plexes with a mix of unit types.

"We envision that tenants will interact with each other in the shared garden space and outdoor amenity, and that a sense of community will be created within the complex," says trust executive director Cindy Masters.

The project is one of several that will provide more than 140 new affordable homes for people in the Interior.

Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 to approximately $1,148.

The trust also operates the Under One Roof and Creekside Village in the North Okanagan.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161716
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4093806
#129 415 Commonwealth Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$179,900
more details
160148


Send us your News Tips!


161056


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Serrano (aka Siri)
Serrano (aka Siri) Vernon SPCA >




Facts about elephants

Galleries
Check out these interesting facts about elephants.
Facts about elephants (2)
Galleries
Cute baby says oh no after sneezing
Must Watch
So sweet!
Cardi B tells Joe Biden her ‘whole list’ of things she wants him to do as president
Showbiz
Cardi B opened up to Democratic nominee Joe Biden on what is most...
Kids laughing at funny slime noises
Must Watch
Who doesn’t love a good fart noise?




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227
158535