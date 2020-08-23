Green Dragon Kung Fu club to begin classes at The Roster Sports Club

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill, known mostly for squash and racquetball, is adding martial arts to its mix.

The Green Dragon Kung Fu club will begin classes at the club this fall.

“It’s been my goal for the past year to build a sports club with something for everyone,” said owner Hussein Hollands. “And Kung Fu aligns really well with our mission to promote sports and wellness in the community. The pandemic and social distancing has made it more difficult, but we are finding ways to operate safely while still being able to offer activities important for both physical and mental health.”

Green Dragon offers traditional Chinese Kung Fu hand and weapons training from several different styles, as well as a variety of other programs, including, self-defence and fitness workshops.

“Kung Fu builds confidence and improves your health while you are learning to defend yourself,” says instructor Jerry Pyrozko. “I feel you learn a great deal about yourself and others through martial arts. And those who are inclined can develop their spiritual selves. I see it as body in motion – mind at peace.”

Green Dragon Kung Fu was first established in 1971 in Edmonton and has affiliated schools in Canada, the United States and Britain.

Pyrozko began practising the martial arts in the mid-1970s and holds the rank of 5th degree black belt. He opened the Vernon branch three years ago.

Wallyball will be back at the club this fall, modified to maintain physical distancing. The club has already introduced table tennis and plans to add spikeball in November.

“It will be organized in a less competitive fashion,” says Hollands. “The table tennis has been a hit and naturally conducive to social distancing guidelines.”

Green Dragon will be accepting new students for classes beginning in September. Contact Pyrozko at 250-351-9694 or [email protected] for more information.