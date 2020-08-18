159194
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP meets with growers on farm labour needs

Arnold pushes for farmers

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold says he'll keep pushing to make sure local farmers get the migrant labourers they need.

Arnold recently hosted meetings in Vernon with Ontario Tory MP David Epp, Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster, the Vernon & District Immigrant and Community Services Society, and local orchardists to discuss challenges faced by agricultural operators and workers. 

Participants discussed COVID-19 and the additional challenges to farm operations this year, says Arnold.

“This was a great opportunity to collaborate ... on best practices, issues and solutions from both provincial and federal perspectives on immigrant and seasonal workers in Canada and the impact of COVID-19 on the agricultural labour market in all areas," Arnold said in a press release.

In April, Arnold joined Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola MP Dan Albas and other Conservative MPs in calling for a new program to match students with essential food supply chain jobs. 

“While a program matching student workers to food supply chain jobs could have helped alleviate some of the labour shortages, seasonal agricultural workers are still needed to meet the demand on area farms and orchards,” said Arnold.

“Agriculture is a key component of our economy and lifestyle here in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

"I will continue to seek input and advocate for programs that enable our agriculture sector to thrive while upholding farm workers rights and safety.” 

160148


