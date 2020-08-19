Campground left strewn with garbage, furniture and more

Photo: Contributed

An irresponsible – and allegedly violent – camper left a huge mess recently at a recreation site near Cherryville.

Authorities are looking into the matter after garbage, a collapsed tent, and even furniture was left strewn across the site.

Reader photos sent to Castanet show the trashed campsite, in the Cherryville-Sugar Lake area.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says police attended a campground on Sugar Lake Road late on on July 31 for a report of a disturbance.

A man camping at one of the sites had an altercation with a group camping in the area.

The lone camper departed in a vehicle prior to police arrival, leaving behind belongings at his campsite.

Police investigated an alleged assault by the man, and the following day, a 20-year-old Lumby man was arrested.

He was released from custody pending a court appearance.

Ian McLellan, district recreation officer, with Recreation Sites and Trails BC says: "We have received some complaints regarding the Cherryville Recreation Site, which is south of Sugar Lake."

Castanet has also received reports of rowdy parties happening at recreation sites in the area.

Sugar Lake, in particular, has been the scene of numerous complaints in recent years.