Vernon Winter Carnival to show how events can run amid pandemic

Vernon Winter Carnival is a go for 2021.

Vernon Winter Carnival Society executive director Vicki Proulx says carnival will proceed – despite the challenges of COVID-19.

The Wild West themed carnival will take place Feb 5-14.

"Although the 2021 festival will be scaled down slightly, the general consensus from the board of directors is that this is an opportunity to adapt to the new normal. Vernon Winter Carnival Society will be working closely with the Government of B.C. and all the event holders to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols are in place for all festival events," Proulx said in a press release.

“Our board is coming up with some great ideas on how to not only adapt existing events (including the 61st annual parade), but to create new exciting events that will work favourably with physical distancing measures. Outdoor events will play a big part in the festival for 2021, bigger spaces and fewer faces.”

Proulx adds: “Unfortunately ... there will be some events that just can’t happen, but we’re finding there’s lots of ways to get creative and adjust.”

Vernon Winter Carnival was the last large-scale event to take place in Vernon before the pandemic, and seemingly it will be the first to return.

“Not only will we be able to showcase new and creative ways to hold events, but we will do it in a safe way that makes the public feel comfortable. We hope to garner a lot of attention from other event and festival holders looking to us for support and information on how to pull it off," said society chairman Erik Olesen.

“Our festival attracts thousands of visitors to our region on a normal year. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to really promote the festival across Western Canada, encouraging Canadians to visit their 'own backyard' and support our local economy," added Proulx.

"Wild West just screams for people to get outside and explore the many winter activities Vernon has to offer.”

Deadline to register an event is Nov 15. Tickets for all events will go on sale Jan. 4.