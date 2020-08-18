Lumby fire held, Crazy Creek fire grows, vehicle fire at Silver Star

Photo: Leo Gregersen Smoke from fire south of Lumby, near Nicklen Lake.

The Crazy Creek fire burning between Salmon Arm and Revelstoke grew overnight to 15 hectares in size.

Fire Information Officer Gagan Lidharn with the BC Wildfire Service says staff are awaiting more detailed information on the fire's growth and activity.

Twenty personnel are working the blaze from the ground.

The fire is considered a surface fire with visible open flame.

Meanwhile, the Goat Forest Service Road fire south of Lumby-Lavington is considered held and has seen no growth since Monday, when it was listed at one hectare in size.

Wildfire Service staff also assisted the Silver Star Fire Department Monday evening in dousing a vehicle fire.

Lidharn says there was no spread from the vehicle to the surrounding forest in the Vance Creek area.

The fire was extinguished with help from three BCWS staff.