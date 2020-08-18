161795
Vernon's Polson Park closed to vehicles as work begins on area swamped by high groundwater

Vernon's Polson Park has been closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. 

Construction will begin today around the playground, spray park and public washrooms following months of high water that has flooded the area.

The park remains open to pedestrians and cyclists, however, they are asked to exercise caution, as equipment and operators will be moving throughout the park.

Public washrooms at the pavilion remain open for use.

At the end of June, the playground and spray park were closed for public safety due to standing water from high groundwater levels.

Water from Kalamalka Lake is still being released to Vernon Creek at a fast pace and the creek level remains high, the city says.

"Over the last several weeks, park operators have attempted to lower the groundwater levels by emptying the duck pond and Japanese garden pond more frequently and for longer periods of time. Unfortunately, the water has not disappeared and the grassy areas remain saturated," the city says in a press release.

“We know our residents and visitors love using the playground and spray park, especially on our hot summer days, but public safety is our top priority,” said Kendra Kryszak, manager of parks and public spaces. “Before we can reopen the spaces, the area must be clear of standing water, and our mowers need to be able to cut the grass properly.”

The two large ponds and the Japanese garden pond will be lowered again as part of the maintenance work.

The city will reopen the park to traffic once it is safe to do so.

