Photo: Ray Cusmano

A collision is slowing Highway 97 traffic on Vernon's Hospital Hill.

The crash at the intersection of 32nd Street and 16th Avenue involves a Ford pickup and Mercedes wagon.

The truck is a military vehicle, and members of the BC Dragoons are on site, along with Vernon firefighters and RCMP.

It does not appear that anyone was injured in the collision, in front of the Tel-a-Frend Motel and Jim's Pizza.

The scene is expected to be cleared soon.