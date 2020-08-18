Lake Country man charged after indecent act on busy Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Okanagan Rail Trail

A Lake Country man faces charges after an indecent exposure incident on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Vernon RCMP's Cpl. Tania Finn says officers responded to a report of a man behaving erratically near the three-kilometre marker of the trail about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

A witness was concerned because the man was acting inappropriately, and there were many families with young children using the trail along Kalamalka Lake.

"Our officers located the man in the bushes and confirmed the observations of the witness," says Finn. "The man was found committing an indecent act and was arrested."

A 32-year-old man from Lake Country is facing charges of indecent acts contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

He was released from custody to appear in court at a later date.