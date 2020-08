Photo: Facebook / Starlight Drive-in

If you wanted to get in a drive-in movie for 2020, well you only have one more week to do so.



The Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby will be wrapping up showtimes on Aug. 30.



The season usually ends in September but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will come to an end earlier.



This week's lineup is Goonies and Fantastic Beasts, as well as School of Rock and Grease with showings from Aug. 21 to 26 not confirmed at this time.