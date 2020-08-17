160553
161214
Vernon  

Major crime unit investigates man's death after assault in Enderby

Homicide probe opens

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308198

The RCMP say a homicide investigation into the death of a 46-year-old man from Enderby, B.C., has been taken over by the southeast district major crime unit.

Police say they were notified by hospital officials shortly before 5 p.m. last Tuesday of a man who was in critical condition after being transported to hospital for medical care that morning.

The RCMP say Dana Prevost of Enderby died on Friday in hospital.

In a news release, police say major crime investigators were brought in to help in a developing investigation of the alleged aggravated assault because of the "nature and extent" of the man's injuries.

The Mounties say they have released Prevost's name to further their investigation and establish a timeline before his death.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the death.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161199
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4196951
3218 Boucherie Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$729,000
more details
159748


Send us your News Tips!


156077


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pheadra
Pheadra Vernon SPCA >




Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week, you’ll be glad you did!
Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album expected to fetch $13,000 at auction
Music
Ed Sheeran's first-ever album is expected to fetch more than...
Kid jumps on dad’s head in swimming pool
Must Watch
Dad looks away for one second and…
Parents scare their daughter on multiple occasions
Must Watch
She loves it!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158897
161715