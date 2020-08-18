159194
Vernon  

Local woman grows 12-foot sunflower, doesn't remember planting the seed

Random seed, 12-ft flower

- | Story: 308181

Not everybody can grow a 12-foot sunflower on their first try but that's exactly what happened to a local woman who couldn't even remember planting the seed in the first place. 

"I actually can’t remember planting a seed in my garden box, because why would I plant one there, maybe I did or maybe a bird," says Tanya Curtis. 

She tells Castanet that the whole family loves to go outside daily to get a glimpse of their feat. 

"My kids and I love it each day we go out to see how much taller it has got. My grandkids and kids laugh that it’s taller than our home."

Tending to the garden and surprise sunflower has been cathartic for Curtis, who is in a battle for her life. 

"I have cancer and immune-compromised so the sunflower has given me a lot of smiles through this hard time. I wish I had a field full."

The Vernon resident says she was always drawn to sunflowers.

"I have always thought sunflowers were such a beautiful flower, standing up so strong looking so beautiful and suppling the birds with snacks."

Curtis says they had to install two metal stakes for ground supports as the flower is blooming.

She hopes to lay the flower on the ground and take a final photo of the sunflower at the end of the summer. She also plans on saving some seeds from her first harvest to plant more next year. 

"I've tried to think of a great name but would love some input in that one."

Have you been gardening during the pandemic? Share your photos with us and you can get featured in Castanet Gallery.

