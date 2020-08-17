159194
Armstrong water works require switch to wells, watering restrictions

Stage 2 water restrictions

Stage 2 water conservation measures are now in place for Armstrong residents.

Planned upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake commence this week. To facilitate the work, the city will have to switch from its surface water source to groundwater wells.

As the well water is limited, restrictions in effect immediately include:

  • No use of sprinklers or irrigation systems to water lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs.
  • No washing of driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Residents may:

  • Water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by hand, but only during prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days which are:
  • An even numbered address may water on even days of the calendar and odd addresses may water on odd days of the calendar
  • Between the hours of 7 to 11 a.m. and 7 to 11 p.m.
  • Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering by hand during installation and for the following 24 hours.

Residents may notice the well water is slightly warmer and it may taste differently and require more soap for cleaning.

The city ensures it is safe to use.

160198


160148


156236


