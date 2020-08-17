159194
Vernon  

Groundbreaking for affordable housing project on Pleasant Valley Road

12 more affordable homes

- | Story: 308175

Ground will be broken on a new affordable housing project in Vernon, Tuesday.

Representatives from the Vernon & District Community Land Trust and the City of Vernon will meet at 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd. at 11 a.m. for the ceremony, says trust executive director Cindy Masters.

The project is one of several that will provide more than 140 new affordable homes for people in the Interior.

Work has already begun on the long-vacant site.

The project will provide 12 affordable rental townhomes for seniors, people with disabilities and families with low to moderate incomes.

Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 to approximately $1,148.

The project is part of more than 23,000 new homes that are complete or underway around the province, including nearly 3,900 in the Interior.

"People deserve safe, secure and affordable housing," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "From young families to seniors, these projects will mean that more people can find a good, affordable home in their community, close to their friends and family."

 

