Vulgar graffiti sprayed on Vernon children's playground

Photo: Troy Hall

Vandals have struck at a Vernon children's playground.

Graffiti is sprayed all over the equipment at the Grahame Park playground beside Clarence Fulton Secondary School on Okanagan Avenue.

Troy Hall shared pictures of the senseless vandalism on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page.

"Why do the youth think this is Ok? (I) took my kids to Grahame Park to play, and see this crap all over the place – and they tossed the cans in the garbage," he wrote on the post.

The words "vape pit" are sprayed on the back of a utility building, and various vulgarities we won't repeat are scrawled on the children's play equipment in blue, white, red and pink paint.

The post elicited dozens of comments, expressing anger over the vandalism.

"This is disgusting. Sad that I used to go to that school and now the kids there treat it like s**t," said Yaven Lacroix.

"Today's generation has no consequences, no proper morals ... parents are too quick to defend behaviour because 'that's my baby.' I catch my kid doing this, they will get a proper ass whoopin'. And made to confess and help repair damage," said Kyle Lewis.