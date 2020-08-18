Kalamalka Rotary yard sale to help rebuild after Nepal earthquake

Photo: AP

A yard sale in Vernon will help build homes in earthquake stricken Nepal.

The Kalamalka Rotary Club’s Project Nepal plans to rebuild two homes in the remote, subsistence-farming village of Aprik.

All homes in the village and its school were destroyed in a major 2015 earthquake.

Because of Kalamalka Rotary’s previous commitment to the village, an eight-classroom school and two toilet blocks have already been built through funds generated by the service club's annual Dream Auction in partnership with local non-profit Nepal One Day at a Time and Kathmandu-based NGO Sambhav Nepal.

The yard sale on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, will take place at 5004 East Vernon Rd. Please wear a mask.

Offerings from multiple families will include sports gear, books, an electric fireplace, hand-built nightstands, a breadmaker, juicer, bike, blenders, snow thrower, a TV and satellite receiver, dolls, clothing and more.

Rotarian Patti Shales Lefkos will be on hand to answer questions and sign copies of her recently released book NEPAL ONE DAY AT A TIME – One woman’s quest to teach, trek and build a school in the remote Himalaya.