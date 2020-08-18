160553
Vernon  

Vernon centenarian has seen a world of change in 100 years

100 and going strong

Ann Prowal has seen a lot of changes in her 100 years.

Like the invention of the television, talking motion pictures, and the internet.

The resident of The Hamlets seniors home in Vernon turned the century mark on Friday.

Hamlets spokesperson Kim Magarvey says staff held a private high tea for the centenarian, but – unfortunately – a larger gathering could not take place due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Daughter Marlene Schmor says Ann is the oldest of six siblings born to Ukrainian immigrants.

"Imagine all the changes she's seen... talking pictures, rocket ships," said Marlene.

Ann was born in Dauphin, Man., and married Stafford Prowal in 1941.

They moved to Toronto, where Ann worked in the deHavilland aircraft plant during the Second World War.

After that, the couple operated a successful burger joint before moving to Detroit in 1947. They returned to Canada in 1962, relocating to New Westminster.

They also owned the Grasslands Hotel in Merritt for many years.

Ann retired to Vernon in 1998, after the passing of her husband, to be closer to her daughter.

When asked what she wanted for her birthday, Marlene said Ann asked for two things: "A good, stiff drink, and money."

She described her mother as coming from "good Ukrainian stock" and still full of sass.

On the date her birth, Aug. 14, 1920, the seventh Summer Olympic Games opened in Antwerp, Belgium.

Also that year, the Treaty of Versailles took effect, officially ending the First World War, and prohibition in the United States began.

160198


