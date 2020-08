Photo: Jon Manchester

A woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man near Round Lake in the North Okanagan appeared in Vernon court Monday.

Lynda Saundry, 59, was arrested Aug.4 following the discovery of 55-year-old Barry Jones' body on July 30.

Saundry's case was put over to Sept. 21, says Alisia Adams with the BC Prosecution Service.

Police say Saundry and Jones were known to one another.

Jones' body was found at a home on Emery Louis Road.