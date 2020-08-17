159194
Vernon  

Leavins pleads guilty to reduced charge in death of Willie Bartz

Guilty plea to manslaughter

One of the accused in the murder of a Vernon man in 2017 pleaded guilty Monday to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Jacqueline Nicole Leavins had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Willie Bartz at the Sundance apartments on June 19, 2017.

Alisia Adams with the BC Prosecution Service confirms Leavins entered a guilty plea to manslaughter and sentencing was adjourned to Dec. 11.

Richard William Fairgrieve was also alleged to have been involved in the death, but was declared unfit to stand trial in January.

