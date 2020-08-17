161225
Vernon  

Pro-life billboard near Vernon splattered with paint by vandals

Billboard vandalized again

- | Story: 308104

A pro-life billboard north of Vernon has been vandalized again.

Vandals splashed both sides of the double-sided billboard near the north end of Swan Lake with paint.

It's believed the vandalism happened Saturday night or early Sunday.

This isn't the first time the billboard has been targeted.

It was splattered with paint in April as well.

Vernon’s pro-life office and thrift store in the downtown core was also targeted in the spring.

At that time, Right to Life Society executive director Marlon Bartram said: "Every time these people attack us or our property, they leave not only a black mark on our billboard, but also on the image of the larger pro-abortion movement. In reality, it is totally unsurprising that those who fail to recognize and respect the lives of pre-born children would also disrespect the property of born people."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

156969
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4244618
#1-1890 Cooper Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


159344


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pheadra
Pheadra Vernon SPCA >


157825


Floor sandwiches

Must Watch
Come get your floor sandwiches!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings always start out better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
 
Adele ‘honestly has no idea’ when her new music will be released
Music
Adele has told fans she “honestly has no idea” when...
Champagne fails
Galleries
Feeling a little under the weather on this Sunday morning? So are...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158922