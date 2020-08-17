Wildfire burning in Nicklen Lake area, smoke visible

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE: Monday 6:20 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service website lists the fire burning near Lumby as 0.75 hectares in size and approximately 10 kilometres south of Highway 6, between Lumby and Lavington.

The fire is now listed as the Goat Forest Service Road fire.

It is about a kilometre away from NIcklen Lake on the Aberdeen Lake plateau.

ORIGINAL: Sunday 8:50 p.m.

Crews responded Sunday evening to reports of a fire burning in the Nicklen Lake area.

Smoke was visible from Lavington, Coldstream and Lumby.

Witnesses say water bombers were attacking the fire, which is estimated to be 0.75 hectares in size.

At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.