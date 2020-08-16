Hello Okanagan takes a look inside the hives at Planet Bee

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they look "bee-hind" the hive and get up close and personal with thousands of bees and their liquid gold at Vernon's Planet Bee.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each weekend, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.