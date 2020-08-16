City of Vernon stats show renos way up, new homes down

Photo: Contributed

Building activity is up – and down – in Vernon.

The second quarter planning and building summary reveals that, year to date, there has been an increase in permit value for new industrial of 32.7% and multi-family renovation of 118.4%.

However, there has also been a decrease in new single-family (-21.4%), multi-family (-51.8%) and commercial (-55.5%) permit values.

A total of 159 building permits were issued in the first half of 2020, representing an 18.5% decrease over the 195 permits issued during the same period in 2019.

The value of building permits during the second quarter totalled $26 million, an 8.2% decrease from the same period last year.

However, a consistent number of multi-family developments are coming on stream this quarter – 12 in 20290 versus 11 in 2019.

Single-family home construction has seen a significant drop in the number of permit applications, decreasing by 58.6%.