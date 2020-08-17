Survey results are in on new park at former Civic Arena site

Photo: City of Vernon

The top "wants" in Vernon's under-construction park on the site of the old Civic Arena include shade trees, picnic and grassy areas, outdoor seating, children's playgrounds, and outdoor activities for youths and adults.

Council will consider the results of a recent survey on the new city centre park at its meeting this afternoon.

The survey, conducted from June 19 to July 20, included a preliminary conceptual layout for the site and a series of questions providing respondents the opportunity to give feedback on their preferred features.

A total of 1,069 surveys were received. Of those, 935 respondents indicated they live in Vernon and 345 of those within a 10-minute walk of the park.

Playgrounds, family activity areas, and naturalized open spaces were common themes.

Asked to suggest a name for the park, popular words included "city, civic and central," and a large number of respondents suggested a memorial or historical name.

Other items to resolve include acquisition of a privately held property at 3006 39th Ave., which would be used for parking.

City administration is currently preparing a request for proposals for detailed park design to be posted for competition.

A final concept plan will be presented to the public this fall, with construction to follow this year or in the spring.