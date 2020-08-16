161624
161214
Vernon  

Vernon council to defer city tax sale due to pandemic

City tax sale to be deferred

- | Story: 307993

Council is expected to adopt a bylaw on Monday deferring the annual City of Vernon tax sale.

The bylaw will be given first three readings and adopted "given the state of emergency declared on March 18, 2020, throughout the whole of the province of British Columbia because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

That's not usually the case for any council motion.

However, "council ... will consider all readings of the foregoing bylaw, including adoption, at the same meeting, by authority of (a) ministerial order related to the COVID- 19 Pandemic Emergency Measures."

