SD 83 provides information on heading back to school after COVID

As students head back to class next month, officials with the North Okanagan-Shuswap district are keeping parents informed as to what that will look like.

School District 83 has posted information on its website about the return to class and the measures being taken to ensure student safety.

“The Ministry of Education has announced there will be a staggered start to the new school year to give everyone time to become familiar with the new safety protocols,” said a statement on the district website.

“School District No. 83 staff will report to their schools on Tuesday, Sept. 8 for safety orientations and planning sessions. Students will report to schools on Thursday, Sept. 10 for their welcoming and safety orientation sessions. Regular learning will commence as soon as appropriate routines are established. School staff will communicate any changes to student schedules. Graduated entry for Kindergarten will still occur in its usual manner.”

School District No. 83 will continue to offer bus services and in late August all bus students will receive a postcard in the mail with a stop location and pick up and drop off times.

Parents of new students that qualify for busing are asked to 250-832-9415 to register your child.

Additional safety protocols are being finalized for all bus routes and will likely include seating plans, use of masks for riders in grades four through 12, as well as PPE for the drivers. Submission of regular health checks may also be required.

High schools are currently investigating timetable options to limit the number of contacts. At this time, some secondary schools in the district are considering the use of the quarter system, where students would take two courses a day for 10 weeks.

To meet the cohort requirements determined by the province, but still allow students to stay enrolled in their selected course options, some of the larger schools may have to divide the student population into groups, having students attend in-person on certain days and work from home the other days. Secondary leadership teams are currently working on this issue and will notify families as plans are nearer to completion.

He district also has an online option for students in grades nine through 12. The Education Outreach Program supplies assignments, resources and some access to a local teacher, though the program is mostly self-directed.

More information can be found at the district's website.