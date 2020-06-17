Six vehicles involved in rear-end collision on Highway 97 in Vernon

Photo: Russell Ingleton

UPDATE: 4:54 p.m.

At about 3:30 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a rear end collision. The initial vehicle rear-ended the last vehicle in a line at the intersection of Highway 97 and 16 Avenue, causing a chain reaction.

"No extrication was required to get anyone out of vehicles, but firefighters did need to take care of debris and fluids on the roadway," says Christy Poirier, communications manager for the City of Vernon. "While emergency responders were on scene, the highway was down to single lane traffic in both directions, and northbound traffic was backed up to the College Way area."

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Traffic is now back to normal on Highway 97.

ORIGINAL: 4:17 p.m.

A collision on Highway 97 by 16th Avenue has traffic down to a single lane at the top of Vernon's Hospital Hill.

There are reportedly multiple vehicles involved in the crash, with witnesses saying up to five vehicles involved.

There are no reports on any injuries as of yet, but Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon and Vernon RCMP for comment.