Vernon's Kal Tire Place North could reopen July

Kal Tire Place North may soon reopen its doors.

After a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown, the arena could host user groups beginning July 6.

According to City of Vernon officials, recreation staff are canvassing arena users to determine the level of interest for booking ice times.

As per provincial guidelines, user groups will be restricted to the number of participants they can have on the ice. User groups will also need to follow safe return-to-play guidelines as provided by their provincial and local sport organizations.

“By canvassing the user groups, we can assess the level of demand as well as determine the financial viability of re-opening the arena,” said Leah Walker, manager, customer service – recreation.

Prior to reopening any of the recreation facilities, city council will need to review the financial impact of reopening the facilities and endorse a Risk Mitigation Plan – Safe Reopening Guideline that is being presented by recreation services staff on June 22.

There are still ice times available for rent, specifically mid-day, Monday-Friday.

“If groups are interested in booking ice, we need to hear from them,” said Walker.

Groups interested in renting ice can email [email protected].