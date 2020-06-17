Vernon Secondary School class of 2020 grads paint Suicide Hill

A tradition not held since the early 1980s was revived Wednesday when Vernon Secondary School graduates made their mark on Suicide Hill.

A section of the road was closed so students could grab a can of spray paint and leave their name on the hill as a way to celebrate the Class of 2020 in light of so many grad events being cancelled due to COVID-19 social-distancing mandates.

“Its special,” 2020 graduate Emma Eggert said of the event. “It's a good memory, and we will be able to look back on it.”

Added Grace Cornell: “It's nice. We get to do something other grads have not been able to do in a while.”

VSS teacher Justin Morgan said painting the road has brought grads together in a difficult year.

“I think it's super important,” said Morgan. “It's been nothing but smiles and laughter the whole day. They are pretty excited about getting a chance to paint their name on the hill.

“It's been really good, actually. A couple of kids have said this was what they are looking forward to the most.”

This year's grads had a lot less to look forward to with pandemic restrictions limiting events for schools everywhere.

“We're trying to find some ways to still make it enjoyable. (It's) unfortunate this happened to them. They don't get to have the big grad ceremony and all of that stuff, so we were trying to find something.”

Another VSS tradition that will live on this year is the grad picture in front of the Vernon courthouse – but it will be done with social distancing in mind.

“They are doing it in chunks, and they will be photoshopped all together. Convocation is a bit different, too. It is half-hour intervals in little groups. Hopefully, they can still look back and be happy with grad 2020.”

The courthouse pictures will take place Thursday, starting at 1:45 p.m. and there may be changes to traffic patterns during the photo shoots.