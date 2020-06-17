Boat found dumped in Shuswap after weekend crime spree

Photo: Facebook

A stolen speedboat has been recovered after being found dumped in the Shuswap following a string of thefts in the Vernon area over the weekend.

The driver of a white Ford flatdeck truck was seen on surveillance video loading up electric bikes, dirt bikes, power tools and a hooking up a boat trailer and river boat early Sunday morning.

More than $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Electric Fat Bike Company on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream, and about $7,000 worth of power tools from Gilbert Supply Co. on Waddington Drive.

The same white truck was seen on video surveillance at both locations.

But, bike shop owner Michael Klopp, who had offered a reward for information leading to an arrest or the return of his property, says the boat was found with the help of pilots Mike Hewson and Erik Urquhart, who spotted it from the air.

The boat and trailer had been spotted heading past Scotch Creek towards Seymour Arm.

"I just wanted say thank you to everyone on Facebook for helping recover my boat, there is no way it would have been dumped without all the attention from everyone sharing these posts," said Klopp.

"The boat has been found! But the bikes are still out there. We are very happy to get anything back and very thankful for all the help so far!"

Meanwhile, Ken Verge of GP Slipform in West Kelowna has come forward to say the truck involved in the thefts was stolen from his company on June 8.

"The guy knew exactly what he was doing and where to go, making us think he has been in the store a few times," Tage Gilbert of Gilbert Supply said of that theft.

His father, Trevor, said: "You can actually see our tools in the back of the truck when they were at the electric bike company."