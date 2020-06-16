Annual Vernon radiothon to take place June 24 online

Photo: Contributed The Have a Heart Radiothon takes place June 24 and will raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

For the past 17 years, Vernon radio personalities have been taking to the airways to raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The Have a Heart Radiothon will be taking place again this year, but in a modified COVID fashion.

The June 24 event will be a 12-hour virtual radiothon.

“With the help of our supporters and challengers, we know that our amazing community will once again pull together and support this wonderful event,” said Kate McBrearty, foundation executive director

Sun FM radio personalities Betty Selin, Jerhett Schafer and April Lyn will once again be on-air helping to raise funds for high-priority needs within the hospital.

“The Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon is my favourite day of the year,” said Selin, who has hosted the event for 15 years. “While the format is changing, the intent isn’t. It’s a way for our community to connect and support our hospital by giving to where it’s needed most.”

The community is encouraged to get involved between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and support the event by calling 250-545-4487 or by clicking here.

Funds raised from the 2020 event will purchase equipment essential for the critical care of patients in the women’s and children’s department of VJH.

Nine physiological baby monitors, used to track and record vital signs, are required to replace current ones that are outdated.

There is also ongoing need for baby bassinets, central in delivering great care for newborns. And for premature babies, a new newborn isolette is required to protect the little ones from germs and enable staff to monitor both the core and peripheral body temperature.

“I’m fortunate to work as a nurse at VJH in Labour and Delivery, where I recently gave birth to my first child. I know from experience that we do our very best to keep moms and babies safe and healthy at all times. However to have been on the receiving end of the professional and compassionate care our teams provide gave me a new perspective — and overwhelming gratitude — for the people I work with and the equipment this community has put into their hands. The equipment and skillful staff literally saved my son’s life,” stated Cheryl-Lynn Kaufman, nurse and new mother.