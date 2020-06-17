Historic O'Keefe Ranch is open for the 2020 season

Historic O'Keefe Ranch is welcoming people back in time.

The ranch, 10 minutes from Vernon on Highway 97, was closed longer than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions, but as of today, the ranch is open.

Anita Kuipers, with O'Keefe, said there are some modifications to how the ranch will operate while keeping in line with coronavirus mandates.

For now, there will be no walk ins and tickets must be purchased in advance through Ticketseller.

“We have volunteer tour guides that are going to come and meet people and give them a guided tour throughout the ranch and answer their questions,” said Kuipers.

The collection of farm animals are also ready for visitors including turkeys, sheep, goats, chickens and Milo the dog.

Kuipers said the cleaning regimen at O'Keefe has always been good, but now those efforts will be greatly increased, especially in high-touch areas.

“We are spending extra time on those touch points as well as being extra vigilant on the deep cleans,” she said.

While tours of O'Keefe house are not yet allowed, many of the other attractions are open including the popular General Store.

Plexiglass has been installed for those behind the counter and people are invited to pop and get some treats.

“We are focussing our candy options on the pre-wrapped options,” said Kuipers.

For more information on the ranch and the its response to COVID-19 click here.