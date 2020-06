As British Columbia's economy shifts back into operation, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been reiterating her "slow and steady" message.

On Monday, she said gatherings will still be limited to 50 people for now, but further relaxing of pandemic restrictions may come soon.

Restaurants, hair salons and dentist offices were permitted to reopen on May 19.

Castanet hit the streets to find out what locals think of the pace of reopening.