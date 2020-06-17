159297
Vernon  

Barge from Okanagan Lake bridge construction being refurbished into floating restaurant

Floating restaurant in works

- | Story: 302931

A floating restaurant and event venue is starting to take shape in the middle of Okanagan Lake, near Vernon.

The venture is a partnership between Vernon's Bulldog Hotel at Silver Star and local entrepreneur Devin Seymour, whose family used to operate Seymour Marina on the lakefront property now occupied by the Outboard Pub.

Seymour says crews have been busy on the 50x135-foot barge, which is currently anchored off the Vernon Yacht Club.

Work has been focused on the kitchen and on a large deck.

The venue will seat about 200 people when complete and have moorage for about a dozen boats to start.

Seymour says the business concept is still coming into focus, but will include boat-in traffic as well as the ability to tow the barge to various locations for private functions such as weddings and parties. There may also be ferry service in the future.

The business is expected to open June 21 and will serve pub-style fare.

"We're really close to getting done," said Seymour, who noted the barge was the smaller of two used during the construction of the new W.R. Bennett bridge on Okanagan Lake, which opened in Kelowna in 2008.

Seymour says the concept was tested with a small floating operation three years ago.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158144
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4169593
3535 McCulloch Road Unit #45
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$209,900
more details
158144


Send us your News Tips!


159323


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Vernon SPCA >


159292


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Megan Fox confirms romance with Machine Gun Kelly with a kiss during L.A. outing
Showbiz
Megan Fox finally confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun...
Celebs then and now
Galleries
Check out how these celebs have changed over time.
Celebs then and now (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824