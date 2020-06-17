Barge from Okanagan Lake bridge construction being refurbished into floating restaurant

Photo: Castanet Staff

A floating restaurant and event venue is starting to take shape in the middle of Okanagan Lake, near Vernon.

The venture is a partnership between Vernon's Bulldog Hotel at Silver Star and local entrepreneur Devin Seymour, whose family used to operate Seymour Marina on the lakefront property now occupied by the Outboard Pub.

Seymour says crews have been busy on the 50x135-foot barge, which is currently anchored off the Vernon Yacht Club.

Work has been focused on the kitchen and on a large deck.

The venue will seat about 200 people when complete and have moorage for about a dozen boats to start.

Seymour says the business concept is still coming into focus, but will include boat-in traffic as well as the ability to tow the barge to various locations for private functions such as weddings and parties. There may also be ferry service in the future.

The business is expected to open June 21 and will serve pub-style fare.

"We're really close to getting done," said Seymour, who noted the barge was the smaller of two used during the construction of the new W.R. Bennett bridge on Okanagan Lake, which opened in Kelowna in 2008.

Seymour says the concept was tested with a small floating operation three years ago.