Flatdeck thief hit Gilbert Supply as well as electric bike shop

Another theft has been linked to a Sunday morning crime spree in Coldstream's Middleton Mountain area.

Trevor Gilbert of Gilbert Supply Co. on Waddington Drive says about the same time thieves hit the nearby Electric Fat Bike Company, the same white Ford flatdeck truck can be seen on video surveillance at his auto parts and supply store.

The culprit smashed the front door and made off with about $7,000 worth of Milwaukee power tools.

The theft happened about 1:05 a.m.

"The guy knew exactly what he was doing and where to go, making us think he has been in the store a few times," Tage Gilbert posted on Facebook, along with surveillance images.

His father, Trevor, said: "You can actually see our tools in the back of the truck when they were at the electric bike company."

He says the hit is a big one for a family business.

"We're down about 25 per cent already in sales with the pandemic, and then this."

Gilbert says he's made an insurance claim, but it will likely affect his rates.

"It was a little too much to absorb," he said. "Normally, I might not have made a claim, but with everything else on top..."

The electric bike shop on nearby Aberdeen Road was hit for $50,000 worth of merchandise.

Owner Michael Klopp is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP.